Retired Master Sgt. Harold Chadwick Wiggins, 67, of Vine Grove, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Indianapolis.



He was born Oct. 25, 1952, in Plymouth, Indiana. After high school, he joined the Army in 1971, then married the love of his life, Gail, in 1972.



During his 22-year career as an airborne paratrooper, Mr. Wiggins was assigned to ARSOFE, Army Special Operations Europe, Bad Tölz, Germany, then from 1989 to 1993 he was assigned to ARSOC in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he retired. He also, proudly served in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm in 1991 and 1992, along with his son. In 1993, he started a career as an over-the-road truck driver. He served as a terminal manager for Hornady Trucking for more than eight years in Elizabethtown and was a dedicated driver for W.R. Grace/Keenan Advantage in Indianapolis from 2001 until his passing. His CB handle was "Joker" and those who knew him, knew he was a big jokester. Harold and his belated wife, Gail, had a deep passion for Bluegrass music, RVing and cruising. In his past time, he enjoyed woodworking and spending quality time with his family. He also enjoyed shooting darts at the VFW, where he was a lifetime member of VFW Post No. 10281, Vine Grove. He valued a person by their work ethic and was prideful of his children and their successes, whether it was great or small.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Irene Wiggins; his father, Everette Wiggins Jr.; his paternal grandparents, Everette Wiggins Sr. and Ines Wiggins; his maternal grandparents, Ocee Weaver and Mary Weaver; a nephew, Leslie "Les" Cross II; and a sister-in-law, Gina Wiggins.



Survivors include his three children, Brad Wiggins and his husband, Matthew, of Vine Grove, Angela Miles-Merrick and her wife, Rachel, of Louisville, and Rebecca Smith of Vine Grove; two grandchildren, Lilian Dewey of Vine Grove and Grayson Merrick of Louisville; his mother, Jewell Wiggins of Dowagiac, Michigan; three brothers, Charles Wiggins and his wife, Roberta, of Skandia, Michigan, and Mark Wiggins and Michael Wiggins and his wife, Patti, all of Dowagiac; two sisters, Sally Owen and her husband, Ed, of Dowagiac and Cynthia Wiggins-Rutherford and her husband, Gary, of Hammond, Indiana. He also had a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.



The funeral for Mr. Wiggins is at noon Friday, June 26, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with full military honors follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.



