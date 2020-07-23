1/1
Retired Master Sgt. Rondal A. "Ron" Childress
Retired Master Sgt. Rondal A. "Ron" Childress, 65, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Childress was retired from the U.S. Army with 32 years of service and a veteran of Desert Storm. He also was president of North Hardin Babe Ruth Baseball League.

Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Jean Childress; four children, Jason Childress and his wife, Jatana, of Radcliff, Wendy Childress of Louisville and Deborah Pennell and Cynthia Childress, both of Radcliff; seven grandchildren, Lyric, Deron, Kaytlin, T.J., Jazmin, Mikayla and Bryannah; a great-grandchild, Royalty; a brother, Frankie Childress of Dallas; and a host of family friends.

The funeral for Mr. Childress is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A graveside service with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
