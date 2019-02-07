Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Retired Sgt. First Class Paul M Bowen. View Sign



Retired Sgt. First Class Paul M. Bowen, 79, of Vine Grove passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Bowen was retired from the U.S. Army and a veteran of the Vietnam War. His memberships include American Legion Ritchie-Trent Post No. 148, West Point, D.A.V. Chapter No. 003, Elizabethtown, V.F.W. Post No. 10218 Vine Grove.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Esburn and Lottie Bowen; and a brother, Terry Bowen.



Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Fannie "Tiny Daley" Bowen of Vine Grove; six children, Darlene Ashley of Brandenburg, David L. Bowen, Teresa Bowen, Wesley Bowen and David W. Bowen, all of Alabama, and Debra Brady of Florida; a sister, Marion Still of Alabama; 16 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.



The funeral for Mr. Bowen is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Vine Grove.



Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 11 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.







769 Highland Avenue

Vine Grove , KY 40175

270-877-2245 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 8, 2019

