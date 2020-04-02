Retired Sgt. First Class Troy M. Ozment, 47, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Troy was born Oct. 11, 1972, to Jackson and Sherry Ozment at MTN Home AFB, Idaho. He was a decorated combat veteran who served his country in the U.S. Army as a 19D, Scout. His career spanned 20 years, during which he spent two tours in Iraq, where he received two Bronze Stars for his bravery in battle. His last deployment was with 3rd Brigade, 1/33 Cav. from Fort Campbell. He was proud to have served with his Rakkasan brothers. Troy retired in July 2012.
Troy was a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan and thoroughly enjoyed watching them win the Super Bowl this past year. His hobbies included restoring his beloved 1974 Corvette, playing video games and taking care of his two cats, Lilly and Jasmine.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Irene and Elmer Wetzel; and his mother, Sherry Needham.
Survivors include his two daughters, Kendra and Kaitlyn Ozment; his father, Jackson Ozment; two uncles, Dale Wetzel and Larry Wetzel; three brothers, Michael Ozment, Tony Needham and Timothy Needham; and a sister, Laurie Eaton.
He is remembered with love by Joy Womack, Zakk Green, Jamie Green, Lora Ozment and his friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2020