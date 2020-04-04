Retired Sgt. First Class Sam H. Lipscomb, 83, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his residence.
Sam was born Jan. 31, 1937, in Lexington, Virginia, to the late James Washington Lipscomb and Elsie May Lawhorn. He was retired from the U.S. Army, where he served as a 11D4H: Armor Reconnaissance Specialist and he also served one tour during the Vietnam War. He was a Kentucky Colonel and some of his hobbies included bowling and golfing.
He was preceded in death by his son, William Jay Lipscomb.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Erika Lipscomb of Radcliff; two children, a son, James Ray Lipscomb and his wife, Susie, of Elizabethtown, and a daughter, Shirley L. Spurlock and her husband, Ray, of Leavenworth, Kansas; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2020