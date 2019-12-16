Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Retired Sgt. Maj. Leo Foster Jayjohn. View Sign Service Information Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-2245 Send Flowers Obituary

Retired Sgt. Maj. Leo Foster Jayjohn, 79, of Radcliff, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.



Leo was born Jan. 27, 1940, in Athens, Ohio, to Donald and Dolores Jayjohn. He married Martha James in 1961 and they raised two daughters, Barbara and Janet. Leo enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a brave and loyal soldier for more than 30 years. His military service included tours of duty in Korea, Vietnam and Germany, along with postings at various bases in the United States. During his years of service to his country, Sgt. Maj. Jayjohn earned several medals including the Bronze Star, the Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal with Palm, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Major General Horatio Gates Bronze Medal. After retiring from the military in 1989, Leo returned to work for the U.S. Army as a civilian legal clerk during Operation Desert Storm. He continued serving his community by gathering data for the U.S. Census Bureau and, most recently, by working for AARP as a volunteer tax preparer. Throughout his life, Leo was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to spend time in the woods hunting, walking and teaching his daughters how to walk quietly, listen intently and look carefully as they discovered the wonder and beauty of the forest. Leo was a patient and loving husband, father and grandfather. He greatly enjoyed interacting with the youngsters that came into his life. His time, attention and gentle guidance has touched the lives of many.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald W. Jayjohn and Dolores M. Farson Jayjohn Miller; and his two brothers, William F. Jayjohn and John Eugene Farson.



Survivors include his wife, Martha Jayjohn; his two daughters, Barbara Senn (Leland) and Janet Jayjohn; a brother, D. Larry Jayjohn (Wilma); his two grandchildren, Daniel Senn (Kristen) and Elizabeth Senn; a great-grandson, Leo Senn; and several nephews and nieces.



The funeral for Mr. Jayjohn is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Pastor Pete Dunford officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.

Retired Sgt. Maj. Leo Foster Jayjohn, 79, of Radcliff, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.Leo was born Jan. 27, 1940, in Athens, Ohio, to Donald and Dolores Jayjohn. He married Martha James in 1961 and they raised two daughters, Barbara and Janet. Leo enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a brave and loyal soldier for more than 30 years. His military service included tours of duty in Korea, Vietnam and Germany, along with postings at various bases in the United States. During his years of service to his country, Sgt. Maj. Jayjohn earned several medals including the Bronze Star, the Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal with Palm, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Major General Horatio Gates Bronze Medal. After retiring from the military in 1989, Leo returned to work for the U.S. Army as a civilian legal clerk during Operation Desert Storm. He continued serving his community by gathering data for the U.S. Census Bureau and, most recently, by working for AARP as a volunteer tax preparer. Throughout his life, Leo was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to spend time in the woods hunting, walking and teaching his daughters how to walk quietly, listen intently and look carefully as they discovered the wonder and beauty of the forest. Leo was a patient and loving husband, father and grandfather. He greatly enjoyed interacting with the youngsters that came into his life. His time, attention and gentle guidance has touched the lives of many.He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald W. Jayjohn and Dolores M. Farson Jayjohn Miller; and his two brothers, William F. Jayjohn and John Eugene Farson.Survivors include his wife, Martha Jayjohn; his two daughters, Barbara Senn (Leland) and Janet Jayjohn; a brother, D. Larry Jayjohn (Wilma); his two grandchildren, Daniel Senn (Kristen) and Elizabeth Senn; a great-grandson, Leo Senn; and several nephews and nieces.The funeral for Mr. Jayjohn is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Pastor Pete Dunford officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close