Retired Sgt. Maj. Philip Wayne Frazier Sr., 68, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Mr. Frazier retired in 1997 from the U.S. Army with 26 years of service and he was a member of the U.S. Cavalry & Armor Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Dolly Frazier.
Survivors include his loving and heartbroken wife of 25 years, Susan Frazier of Radcliff; three children, Philip Frazier Jr. (Elisabeth) of Texas, Michael Randlett (Kay) of Vine Grove and Laura Whaley (William) of Florida; a brother, David Frazier of Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Gavin Frazier, Brayden Frazier, Jenna Whaley, Bryce Whaley and Brock Randlett; a great-grandchild, Audi; a sister-in-law, Carol (Chuck) Freeburn; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral for Mr. Frazier is at noon Monday, Sept. 9, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019