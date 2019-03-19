Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Retired Sgt. 1st Class Lester "Bill" Collins Sr.. View Sign





He was a native of Barbourville and retired from the U.S. Army after 23 years, where he served in Vietnam and Germany. He worked at Bluegrass Cellular for 12 years, owned Computers to Go and raised Pomeranian dogs.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Collins; and his parents, Jesse and Mildred Poff Collins.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dale Anne Collins; four sons, Les Collins Jr. (Denise) of Springfield, Chris Collins (Renee) of Elizabethtown, Jeff Collins (Carole) of Louisville and Gary Collins (Holly Clark) of Upton; a sister, Phyllis Herndon of Eastern; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Humane Society.

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Lester "Bill" Collins Sr., 68, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.He was a native of Barbourville and retired from the U.S. Army after 23 years, where he served in Vietnam and Germany. He worked at Bluegrass Cellular for 12 years, owned Computers to Go and raised Pomeranian dogs.He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Collins; and his parents, Jesse and Mildred Poff Collins.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dale Anne Collins; four sons, Les Collins Jr. (Denise) of Springfield, Chris Collins (Renee) of Elizabethtown, Jeff Collins (Carole) of Louisville and Gary Collins (Holly Clark) of Upton; a sister, Phyllis Herndon of Eastern; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Humane Society. Funeral Home Brown Funeral Home

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close