Retired Sgt. 1st Class Lester "Bill" Collins Sr., 68, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Retired Sgt. 1st Class Lester "Bill" Collins Sr..
He was a native of Barbourville and retired from the U.S. Army after 23 years, where he served in Vietnam and Germany. He worked at Bluegrass Cellular for 12 years, owned Computers to Go and raised Pomeranian dogs.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Collins; and his parents, Jesse and Mildred Poff Collins.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dale Anne Collins; four sons, Les Collins Jr. (Denise) of Springfield, Chris Collins (Renee) of Elizabethtown, Jeff Collins (Carole) of Louisville and Gary Collins (Holly Clark) of Upton; a sister, Phyllis Herndon of Eastern; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Humane Society.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019