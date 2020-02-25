Retired Staff Sgt. Evandus Lambert

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Retired Staff Sgt. Evandus Lambert.
Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
107 Bishop Lane
Elizabethtown, KY
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
107 Bishop Lane
Elizabethtown, KY
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff
Radcliff, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Retired Staff Sgt. Evandus Lambert, 86, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Lambert was a member of First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. He was retired from the U.S. Army and a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Order Of Eastern Star Prince Hall Affiliation Of Louisiana, Pride Of Gretna and the Masonic Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Mattie Lambert; three brothers and four sisters.

Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Carmell Lambert; four children, Alma, Mary, John and James; four sisters, Elaine Woolfolk, Lavinina Darrensburg, Barbara Lambert and Mildred Gilson; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren with two on the way.

The funeral for Mr. Lambert is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at First Baptist Church, 107 Bishop Lane in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Roderick Jones officiating. A graveside service with military honors is at 10 a.m. Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.