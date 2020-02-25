Retired Staff Sgt. Evandus Lambert, 86, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.
Mr. Lambert was a member of First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. He was retired from the U.S. Army and a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Order Of Eastern Star Prince Hall Affiliation Of Louisiana, Pride Of Gretna and the Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Mattie Lambert; three brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Carmell Lambert; four children, Alma, Mary, John and James; four sisters, Elaine Woolfolk, Lavinina Darrensburg, Barbara Lambert and Mildred Gilson; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren with two on the way.
The funeral for Mr. Lambert is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at First Baptist Church, 107 Bishop Lane in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Roderick Jones officiating. A graveside service with military honors is at 10 a.m. Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020