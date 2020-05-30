Retired Staff Sgt. Frank L. Coleman Sr., 68, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Coleman was a native of Shuqualak, Mississippi, and the son of the late Leona Hudson and Lillie Mae Jenkins. He was formerly married to Janet D. Coleman of Elizabethtown.



Mr. Coleman graduated from Reed Elementary School in Shuqualak and was the valedictorian at Noxubee County High School in Mason, Mississippi, in December 1971, which was the first graduating class after the courts ruled in favor of school desegregation.

Mr. Coleman joined the U. S. Army in February 1971 and served in many locations including Desert Storm and Fort Knox. He retired in April 1991 as a staff sergeant.



Survivors include two sons, Frank L. Coleman Jr., of Elizabethtown and Christopher E. Coleman of Indianapolis; two Godchildren, Christina Turner and Lorenzo Mack, both of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

