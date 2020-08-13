Retired Staff Sgt. Gerald L. "Sparky" Gardner, 66, of Brandenburg, gained his Heavenly firefighter wings on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, after a valiant battle with Hypopharynx Squamous Cell Carcinoma.
Jerry, AKA Sparky, was an assistant fire chief in the U.S. Air Force and traveled to many locations around the world fighting fires and saving lives. Upon retirement, Jerry made Kentucky his home, although, he was a native Floridian growing up in West Palm Beach.
Sparky loved the Air Force, firefighting, motorcycles, animals and his family and friends. He would give you the shirt off his back or his last dime if you were in need.
Sparky was a dedicated member of Fire & Iron Motorcycle Club, Sta. 113, Space Coast Chapter. He donated countless hours assisting with fundraisers such as the Crusade for Children, helping with Wreaths Across America, participating in the "Thanksgiving Basket Brigade" in Cocoa, Florida, and playing Santa for different events. He was an active member of the County Line Moose Lodge No. 2427 in Orlando and was a lifetime member of the D.A.V.
, V.F.W. and American Legion.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Charlotte Gardner; and a sister, Becky Arena.
Survivors include his wife, Jackie Prough Gardner; two daughters, Amanda Thurn and her husband, Todd, of Cocoa, Florida, and Lauren Thompson of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Wayne Gardner and his wife, Becky, of Jupiter, Florida, and Rick Gardner and his wife, Kim, of Deland, Florida; three grandchildren, Mikel Matris, Tanner Thurn and Addisyn Thurn; seven nieces and nephews; two special friends, Jeanne Padgett of Orlando, Florida, and Diane Frye of Oviedo, Florida; and all his fur babies.
Because of current health conditions funeral services will be private and live streamed on Hager Funeral Home's Facebook Page.
A public visitation is from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, and continues from noon to 1:45 p.m. Sunday at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenurg. Burial with full military honors is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Expressions of sympathy may be donations to the Meade County Pets in Need Society or the Crusade for Children.