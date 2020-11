Or Copy this URL to Share

Retired Staff Sgt. Harry Herman Johnson, 69, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his home.



Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Denise Johnson; and his mother, Marjorie Williams.



A committal service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery -Central in Radcliff.



Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff is in charge of arrangements.

