Retired Staff Sgt. Paul Henry Wallace Sr., 88, of Radcliff, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his son's home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Maddie Wallace; and an infant son, James.
Survivors include his eight children, Paul Jr. (Karen), Joyce, Cathy, Stephanie, James (Mary Lou), Steven (Melissa), Anna (Kevin) and Cheryl Ann; 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.