Or Copy this URL to Share

Retired Staff Sgt. Paul Henry Wallace Sr., 88, of Radcliff, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his son's home.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Maddie Wallace; and an infant son, James.



Survivors include his eight children, Paul Jr. (Karen), Joyce, Cathy, Stephanie, James (Mary Lou), Steven (Melissa), Anna (Kevin) and Cheryl Ann; 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store