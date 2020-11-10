Retired Staff Sgt. Thomas Ernest Scott, 81, of Radcliff, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Scott was a native of Marianna, Arkansas, and the son of the late Ernest and Annie Scott. He was a member of New Beginnings Church and retired from the U.S. Army.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Scott Jr.; two daughters, Shirley Mae Gordon and Teresa Renee Jackson; three brothers, Moses, Charles Ray and MacArthur; and a sister, Sheila Scott.



Survivors include his wife, Pearly Scott of Radcliff; two sons, Aundria D. Scott of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and Charles E. Scott of Radcliff; three daughters, Carla Ann Brown of Marietta, Georgia, Jennetta D. Scott of Louisville and Mary E. Scott of Radcliff; three sisters, Emma Hasan, Carma Lee Cooper (Roosevelt) and Francis Scott; his mother-in-law, Lillie Mae Logan; 28 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Dr. O.C. Jones officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store