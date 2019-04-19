Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Richard Ray McGehee, 75, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Richard Ray McGehee.
He was a member of the VFW Post No. 10281 and the Good Sam's Camper Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Bertha McGehee; and a sister, Rose Benge.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Louise McGehee of Elizabethtown; two children, Rick (Cynthia Jacobi) McGehee of Radcliff and Jeannette (Jeremy) Ricker of Vine Grove; three grandchildren, Tiffany Dalrymple, Steven Ricker and Kenny McGehee; a great-grandchild, Fayth Hasher; and a brother, Bobby Dean (Anita) McGehee.
The funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Pastor Marty Squires officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 20, 2019