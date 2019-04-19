Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Richard Ray McGehee

Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Richard Ray McGehee, 75, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a member of the VFW Post No. 10281 and the Good Sam's Camper Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Bertha McGehee; and a sister, Rose Benge.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Louise McGehee of Elizabethtown; two children, Rick (Cynthia Jacobi) McGehee of Radcliff and Jeannette (Jeremy) Ricker of Vine Grove; three grandchildren, Tiffany Dalrymple, Steven Ricker and Kenny McGehee; a great-grandchild, Fayth Hasher; and a brother, Bobby Dean (Anita) McGehee.

The funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Pastor Marty Squires officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 20, 2019
