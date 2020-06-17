Rev. Burnam "B.B." McCormick
The Rev. Burnam "B.B." McCormick, 84, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was born Aug. 30, 1935, in Owen County.

He was an Army veteran and served in the Korean Conflict. He retired from Kentucky Department of Transportation.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Barbara Cull McCormick of Hodgenville; and several nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral for the Rev. Burnam McCormick is at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Davis officiating. Burial follows in Owenton Cemetery in Owenton.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.

It is recommended all wear a mask or face covering.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
