The Rev. Donald E. Bruington, 81, of Hardinsburg, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Norton Hospital Downtown in Louisville.

Survivors include three children, Richard Bruington, Tammy Walters and LaDonna Paulson; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday, Sept. 22, at Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial follows in Freedom Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 9 p.m. EDT Saturday and continues from noon to 2:30 p.m. EDT Sunday at Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Freedom Cemetery Fund, 394 John Drane Lane, Harned, KY 40144.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 17, 2019
