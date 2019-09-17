The Rev. Dr. Billy Darrell Marcum, 88, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Betty Jean Hobbs; a son, Daryl Douglas Marcum; a daughter, Cosette H. Tucker; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. EDT Thursday, Sept. 19, at First Baptist Church in Brandenburg. Burial follows in Cap Anderson Cemetery in Brandenburg.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. EDT Thursday at the church.
Donations can be made to First Baptist Church, 149 Lawrence Street, Brandenburg, KY 40108; Hardy's Creek Baptist Church, US Rt 58 Rt 814, Jonesville, VA 24263; or to Gideon's International, Gideon's International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Burington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 18, 2019