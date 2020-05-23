Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Elbert Lee "Tomboy" Peters. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 2098 Leitchfield Road Elizabethtown , KY 42701 7696341 Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Elbert Lee ''Tomboy'' Peters, 82, of Eastview, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, peacefully at his home.



He was born in Howevalley to Virgil and Iva Lawson Peters. He was the founding pastor of Stephensburg Missionary Baptist Church, which was founded in 1985.



He retired from civil service at Fort Knox after 27 years, then he worked at Manakee Funeral Home for 30 years, ministering to any of those who needed him.



In October 2019, his loving wife Thelma Rose Harper Peters preceded Tomboy and went to meet their heavenly maker. Also preceding him in death was his parents; two brothers, Delbert and Edward Peters; and two sisters, Doris Jean Sandfer and Della Roake.



Survivor include his four sons, Gene (Suzie) Peters of Stephensburg, Ronnie (Iva Jo) Peters of Rineyville, Tony (Tracy) Peters of Bedford, Indiana, and the Rev. Doug (Carla) Peters of Cecilia; a daughter, Connie (the Rev. Kenneth) Merritt of Eastview; a sister, Ruth Ann McGuire of Big Clifty; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



The funeral and Facebook live streaming is at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Revs. Ronnie Blair and Kenneth Merritt officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens, The family requests everyone please feel welcome to attend the graveside service.



Visitation is from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required every visitor wear a face mask or face cover. The chapel will be held to one-third occupancy.

