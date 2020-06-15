The Rev. Gordon Dewayne McDowell, 80, of Buffalo, passed away Sunday June 14, 2020, after a prolonged illness.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years Wilma Jean Patterson McDowell. He was a 1957 graduate of Buffalo High School. Gordon's career began with KABA Select Sires in 1957 spanning 10 years until he joined his father in McDowell Farm Registered Guernseys. He made friends far and wide while showing and promoting the dairy industry. He was an ordained minister and was pastor at Three Forks Bacon Creek and Mount Olivet Baptist churches in Hart County. During his time as a pastor, he comforted numerous families conducting funerals for their loved ones and through his work with William R. Rust Funeral Home. He served as director of missions for the Lynn Baptist Association and during his final year of life, he was able to minister to a wider community at Sunrise Manor and through social media. He was born Oct. 9, 1939, in LaRue County to Raymond and Hazel Sutherland McDowell.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sue McDowell Lawler; and two grandchildren, Sarah Holbert and Joseph Mathew Bowling.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four daughters, Pam (Joe Fred) Bowling of New Haven, Patty Holbert of Buffalo, Penny (Terry) Cecil of Howardstown and Paula (David) Wood of Buffalo; six grandchildren, Andy Holbert, Katie Bowling Cruse, Emma Bowling and Alex, Austin and Ethan Wood; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Vickie McDowell (Steve) Brown; two brothers-in-law, Wayne (Cynthia) Patterson and Mickey Lawler; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends he considered family.



The funeral for the Rev. Gordon Dewayne McDowell is at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at South Fork Baptist Church with Brothers Kelvin Edwards and Barry Fields officiating. Burial follows in South Fork Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 10 a.m. Thursday at William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel.



It is recommended all wear a mask or face covering.



William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

