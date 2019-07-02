The Rev. Herbert Lee Beeler, 79, of Glendale, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a native of Grayson County, a member of North Stephensburg Missionary Baptist Church and announced his calling to preach in 1975. He married Opalene Hornback on Dec. 14, 1963, worked for E'town Sportswear for 36 years and was a retired upholsterer. He liked to fish and hunt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Odust and Lena Ellen Powell Beeler; and a grandson, Ethan James Rollins.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Opalene Hornback Beeler; a son and his wife, Curtis and Anissa Beeler of Stephensburg; a daughter and her husband, Kimberly and Justin Mosley of Glendale; siblings, Lester and Vivian Beeler and Elroy and Shonda Beeler all of Sonora, Wayne Beeler and Norma Jean Kerr both of Clarkson, Juanita Miller of Bonnieville, and Darlene Miller of Munfordville; five grandchildren, Kayla and Kyle Saylor, Emily Beeler, Nathan Beeler, Dakotah Rollins, and Zachary Mosley and a step grandson, Hunter Rock.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at North Stephensburg Missionary Baptist Church with Brothers Ernie Priddy and Eddie Wheeler officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 3, 2019