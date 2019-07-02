Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Herbert Lee Beeler. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

The Rev. Herbert Lee Beeler, 79, of Glendale, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was a native of Grayson County, a member of North Stephensburg Missionary Baptist Church and announced his calling to preach in 1975. He married Opalene Hornback on Dec. 14, 1963, worked for E'town Sportswear for 36 years and was a retired upholsterer. He liked to fish and hunt.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Odust and Lena Ellen Powell Beeler; and a grandson, Ethan James Rollins.



Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Opalene Hornback Beeler; a son and his wife, Curtis and Anissa Beeler of Stephensburg; a daughter and her husband, Kimberly and Justin Mosley of Glendale; siblings, Lester and Vivian Beeler and Elroy and Shonda Beeler all of Sonora, Wayne Beeler and Norma Jean Kerr both of Clarkson, Juanita Miller of Bonnieville, and Darlene Miller of Munfordville; five grandchildren, Kayla and Kyle Saylor, Emily Beeler, Nathan Beeler, Dakotah Rollins, and Zachary Mosley and a step grandson, Hunter Rock.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at North Stephensburg Missionary Baptist Church with Brothers Ernie Priddy and Eddie Wheeler officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.



The Rev. Herbert Lee Beeler, 79, of Glendale, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.He was a native of Grayson County, a member of North Stephensburg Missionary Baptist Church and announced his calling to preach in 1975. He married Opalene Hornback on Dec. 14, 1963, worked for E'town Sportswear for 36 years and was a retired upholsterer. He liked to fish and hunt.He was preceded in death by his parents, Odust and Lena Ellen Powell Beeler; and a grandson, Ethan James Rollins.Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Opalene Hornback Beeler; a son and his wife, Curtis and Anissa Beeler of Stephensburg; a daughter and her husband, Kimberly and Justin Mosley of Glendale; siblings, Lester and Vivian Beeler and Elroy and Shonda Beeler all of Sonora, Wayne Beeler and Norma Jean Kerr both of Clarkson, Juanita Miller of Bonnieville, and Darlene Miller of Munfordville; five grandchildren, Kayla and Kyle Saylor, Emily Beeler, Nathan Beeler, Dakotah Rollins, and Zachary Mosley and a step grandson, Hunter Rock.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at North Stephensburg Missionary Baptist Church with Brothers Ernie Priddy and Eddie Wheeler officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the church. Published in The News-Enterprise on July 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close