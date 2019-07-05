Rev. Kelly Denise Vinson-Riggs (1963 - 2019)
  • "I am at a lost, but I know Heaven is really gonna shine..."
  • "Ricky ,I am so sorry to hear about Kelly. I will be praying..."
    - patty sullivan
  • "We are so very sorry for your loss our hearts,thoughts and..."
    - Bonnie Riggs
  • "Fly high Sweet Angel we'll see you on the other side!"
    - Bonnie Riggs
  • "We are so very sorry for your loss our hearts,thoughts and..."
    - Bonnie Riggs
William R. Rust Funeral Home-Hodgenville Chapel
612 North Lincoln Boulevard
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-3552
The Rev. Kelly Denise Vinson-Riggs, 55, of Magnolia, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.

The Rev. Kelly Riggs was pastor of River of Life Full Gospel Church in Hodgenville. She was a graduate of West Hardin High School. The Rev. Kelly was born Dec. 26, 1963, the daughter of Carroll Vinson and the late Maoma Riggs Vinson.

In addition to her mother, Maoma Riggs Vinson, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Vinson.

Survivors include her husband, Ricky Joe Riggs of Magnolia; three sons, Reade Edward Brian Hoefer of Cecilia and Jason (Marlena) Burkhead and Kris (Staci) Riggs, all of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Kellise Carolann Hoefer of Louisville and Keri (Tim) Genteralo of Radcliff; her father, Carroll Vinson of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Joey (Aleisha) Vinson of White Mills and Brian (Dorothy) Vinson of Brooklyn, New York; two sisters, Elizabeth Vinson and Carolyn (Kenny) Preston, all of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral for the Rev. Kelly Denise Vinson-Riggs is at 1 p.m. Monday, July 8, at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, with the Revs. Frank and Sharon Sellinger officiating; Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery in Sonora.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues from 10 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 6, 2019
