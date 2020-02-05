Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Shelby Owen "Sonny" Haire. View Sign Service Information Trowbridge Funeral Home 234 West Dixie Avenue Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2204 Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Shelby Owen Haire "Sonny" of Eastview went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the age of 82. He passed peacefully within his home with his beloved wife, children and grandchildren by his side.



Born June 6, 1937, to Junie and Lona Haire at his childhood home in Breckenridge County, Sonny was the youngest child and only son of Junie and Lona Haire; he had two sisters, Ruby and Zolena.



The Rev. Haire spent 50 years serving in the ministry as pastor to churches in the Breckenridge and Hardin county area. He was licensed in 1971 and ordained by the Leitchfield Presbytery in 1972. He was a pastor at the following churches, Mount Olive, Fairfield, Freedom, Ephesus, Royal Oak, Clifton Mills and Needham Cumberland. For the past 32 years, the Rev. Haire pastored Needham Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Eastview. He was a member of the Presbytery Board of Missions, a Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite Shrine. As a 68-year member of the Meeting Creek Masonic Lodge No. 641, he achieved the rank of 32nd degree Mason. The Rev. Haire was a permanent contributing member of the Kosair Temple of Louisville. For 25 years, the Rev. Haire also served as a bus driver for Hardin County Schools.



The Rev. Haire was preceded in death by his parents, Junie and Lona Haire; his two sisters, Zolena Haire and Ruby (Bennie) Skaggs; and his niece, Brenda Brown.



Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Betty Haire; his two children, Connie (Randy) Adkins and Teresa (Eddie) Robinson; four grandchildren, Ashley Cowan, Kala Robinson, Christopher Toczko and Nathan Robinson; and four great-grandchildren, Harrison, Kate, Davis and Harleigh.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Roger McGuffin officiating. Burial follows in Needham-Smith Chapel Cemetery in Eastview.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday with Masonic Rites at 7 p.m. and continues at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



To express an online condolence or light a candle of remembrance, please visit,



