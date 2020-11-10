Reva McCubbins, 78, of Boston, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.



Survivors include her husband, Pat McCubbins; two daughters, Dina Lambdin and Kelly Riggs; five grandkids and seven great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Lebanon Junction Church of God of Prophecy with Pastor Tina Lord officiating. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store