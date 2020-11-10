1/
Reva McCubbins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reva McCubbins, 78, of Boston, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Survivors include her husband, Pat McCubbins; two daughters, Dina Lambdin and Kelly Riggs; five grandkids and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Lebanon Junction Church of God of Prophecy with Pastor Tina Lord officiating. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved