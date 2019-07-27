Rex Earl Risner, 87, of Cecilia, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville.
He was born in Salyerville to Elvin and Nellie Dykes Risner. He served in the Air Force, was a farmer, worked for Brown Williams and attended Stephensburg Missionary Baptist Church.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Miller Risner of Cecilia; two sons, Phillip (Pam) Risner of Eastview and Daniel (Tasha) Risner of Buffalo; three daughters, Rita (Steve) Wooden of Elizabethtown, Brenda (Dell) Thacker of Louisville and Theresa (Scottie) Newton of Leitchfield; his grandchildren, Lisa Link, Crystal Rainey, Savannah Forleo, Candace Howard and Nathan Risner; a brother, Paul Jr. Risner of White Mills; a sister, Marie Risner of Lexington; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Doug Peters officiating. Burial follows in Meeting Creek Baptist Cemetery.
Visitations is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 28, 2019