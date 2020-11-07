Rex Edward Whitfield, 60, of Hodgenville, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his residence.



Survivors include three children, Ricky L. Whitfield, Rachel Whitfield and Stefan Whitfield; and three grandchildren.



In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated and the family will conduct a private scattering ceremony at Cave Springs Methodist Church Cemetery in Roff at a later date.



Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

