Rex Edward Whitfield, 60, of Hodgenville, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his residence.
Survivors include three children, Ricky L. Whitfield, Rachel Whitfield and Stefan Whitfield; and three grandchildren.
In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated and the family will conduct a private scattering ceremony at Cave Springs Methodist Church Cemetery in Roff at a later date.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2020.