Rhonda Chism Smith
1966 - 2020
Rhonda Chism Smith, 53, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Nortons Hospital in Louisville.

She was born Dec. 13, 1966 , to Russell and Vina Hockman Chism.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband, Ronnie.

She is survived by two sons, Jonathan Smith and Joshua (Starre Campos) Smith of Elizabethtown; two stepsons, Jeremy (Mandy Miller) of Elizabethtown and Jeffrey (Jessica) of Flint Hill; a stepdaughter, Latosha Hayes (Calvin) of Leitchfield; a brother, Leslie (Brenda) Chism of Sonora; a sister, Donna (Kevin) Clark of Sonora; and five grandchildren, Jak Smith, Brailey Smith, Kyelei Smith, Preslei Smith and Charlei Smith.

Cremation has been chosen and because of the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 24 to Jul. 27, 2020.
