Ricardo Ramaya, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.



He was born in Havana, Cuba, to Ricardo Lopez and Angela Ramaya. Ricardo worked as a janitor for St. James Church in Elizabethtown. In the 90s, he worked for Public Works in Elizabethtown and also worked for Nationwide Uniforms in Hodgenville.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ricardo Lopez and Angela Ramaya.



Survivors include his significant other, Sherry Watson of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Angie (Matt) Srygler of Elizabethtown, a brother, Fransisco Ramaya of Louisville; and two grandchildren, Luke Srygler and Casey Srygler, both of Elizabethtown.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday June 22, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Father Kirby Rust officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

