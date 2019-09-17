Richard "Arnold" Goodman, 75, of Eastview, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Hardin County to Lawrence and Eleanor Hicks Goodman. He was a concrete finisher at Radcliff Concrete and a farmer. He was a longtime member of Fairfield Community Baptist Church, but he also loved attending other churches and singings. He loved fishing, gardening and sharing vegetables he grew with friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include three sons, Mikel (Barbara) Goodman of Eastview, and Geoff Goodman and Marc Goodman, both of North Highland Hills, Texas; two daughters, Donna (Jim) Mott of Alvord, Texas, and Lisa Goodman of Bridgesport, Texas; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry (Melana) Goodman of Glendale and Hubert (Shirley) Goodman of Cecilia; four sisters, Catherine (Kenny) Smith of Cecilia, Betty Duvall of Eastview, Norma (Bobby) Horn of Cecilia and Sharon Nichols, who also was his special caregiver, of Eastview; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Fairfield Community Baptist Church in Eastview with the Revs. Roger Stillwell and Marvin Dobson officiating. Burial follows in Fairfield Church Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday and continues until time of service Saturday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 18, 2019