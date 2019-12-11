Richard Beauchamp

Richard Beauchamp, 78, of Falls of Rough, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his home.

Survivors include two daughters, Robbin Anderson and Kittie Compton; two sons, John Beauchamp and Jerry Beauchamp; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at noon EST Saturday, Dec. 14, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Brother Jeff Richardson officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. EST Friday and continues at 9 a.m. EST Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 12, 2019
