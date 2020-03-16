Richard Curtis Niceley

Richard Curtis Niceley, 66, of Gaither Station, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Elizabethtown, worked for Niceley's Furniture and The Sleep Shop and was in the livestock business for many years. He was a Kentucky Colonel, an avid reader and was very intellectual. Everyone he ever met liked and admired him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gillon Truett Niceley Sr. and Mary Ellen Dyer Niceley.

He is survived by his brother, Gil Niceley Jr. of Elizabethtown; his sister, Nelle (Anthony) Johnson of Louisville; and two nephews.

A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Elizabethtown City Cemetery.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2020
