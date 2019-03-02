Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Dale ‘Ricky’ Brooks. View Sign

Richard Dale "Ricky" Brooks, 62, of Elizabeth­town, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.



He was a native of Hardin County, a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, was employed by Windstream and had worked for the telephone company for 41 years. He was a bowler, golfer, University of Kentucky fan and a great husband, dad and poppa.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mable Brooks; a brother, Druen Brooks; and a sister, Delores Brooks.



He is survived by his wife of 38½ years, Sandy Brooks; two sons, Jason (Christi) Brooks of Hardins­burg and Christopher Brooks of Lexington; a brother, Jay (Shana) Brooks of Cecilia; three sisters, Sue (Joe) Crutcher of Magnolia, Carol (Jimmy) Sherrard of Elizabethtown and Carolyn (Ron) Campbell of Bagdad; and four grandchildren, Riley, Colton, Ethan and Hayden Brooks.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Darland and Scott Wiggins officiating. Burial follows in Eliza­bethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.



Condolences may be expressed at Richard Dale "Ricky" Brooks, 62, of Elizabeth­town, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.He was a native of Hardin County, a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, was employed by Windstream and had worked for the telephone company for 41 years. He was a bowler, golfer, University of Kentucky fan and a great husband, dad and poppa.He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mable Brooks; a brother, Druen Brooks; and a sister, Delores Brooks.He is survived by his wife of 38½ years, Sandy Brooks; two sons, Jason (Christi) Brooks of Hardins­burg and Christopher Brooks of Lexington; a brother, Jay (Shana) Brooks of Cecilia; three sisters, Sue (Joe) Crutcher of Magnolia, Carol (Jimmy) Sherrard of Elizabethtown and Carolyn (Ron) Campbell of Bagdad; and four grandchildren, Riley, Colton, Ethan and Hayden Brooks.The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Darland and Scott Wiggins officiating. Burial follows in Eliza­bethtown Memorial Gardens.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com. Funeral Home Brown Funeral Home

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close