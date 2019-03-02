Richard Dale "Ricky" Brooks, 62, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was a native of Hardin County, a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, was employed by Windstream and had worked for the telephone company for 41 years. He was a bowler, golfer, University of Kentucky fan and a great husband, dad and poppa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mable Brooks; a brother, Druen Brooks; and a sister, Delores Brooks.
He is survived by his wife of 38½ years, Sandy Brooks; two sons, Jason (Christi) Brooks of Hardinsburg and Christopher Brooks of Lexington; a brother, Jay (Shana) Brooks of Cecilia; three sisters, Sue (Joe) Crutcher of Magnolia, Carol (Jimmy) Sherrard of Elizabethtown and Carolyn (Ron) Campbell of Bagdad; and four grandchildren, Riley, Colton, Ethan and Hayden Brooks.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Darland and Scott Wiggins officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2019