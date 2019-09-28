Richard Dale Brown II, 67, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Mr. Brown was retired from the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Young Brown of Radcliff; a daughter, Richena Robertson and her husband, William, of Tehachapi, California; and two grandchildren, Eleanor and Lucas.
The funeral for Mr. Brown is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff,
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019