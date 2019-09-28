Richard Dale Brown II

Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Richard Dale Brown II, 67, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Brown was retired from the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Young Brown of Radcliff; a daughter, Richena Robertson and her husband, William, of Tehachapi, Calif­ornia; and two grandchildren, Eleanor and Lucas.

The funeral for Mr. Brown is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff,

Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019
