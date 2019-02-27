Richard E. Goldsmith

Richard E. Goldsmith, 53, of Radcliff, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include his wife, Rebekah Goldsmith; a daughter, Tabitha Goldsmith; and a son, David Goldsmith, all of Radcliff; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service for Mr. Goldsmith is at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Elizabethtown Church of Christ in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2019
