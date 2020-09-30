Richard Keith Laing, 63, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Survivors include two sons, Kyle Laing and Austin Laing; and two grandchildren.



A celebration of his life is from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the First Christian Church of Elizabethtown.



Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to his grandchildrens' college fund set up at Abound Credit Union under Mia Laing.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.



