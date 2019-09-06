Richard L. Cunningham (1942 - 2019)
Obituary
Richard L. Cunningham, 77, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Vermont, West Virginia, to Byron and Bettie Harper Cunningham. He retired from the U.S. Army. After the Army, he began working at Ride-Wright Tire Company, where he became a dedicated employee and retired again.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Bettie Marie Harper Cunningham; his wife, Linda Cunningham; a brother, Dan Cunningham; and a sister, Phyllis Jean Johnson.

Survivors include his two sons, Chad Cunningham and Brandon Cunningham, both of Elizabethtown; a brother, Jack Cunningham of West Virginia; a sister, Sue Barker of West Virginia; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Jerry Bell officiating.

Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 7, 2019
