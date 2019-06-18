Richard LaRonde (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY
42784
(270)-369-7444
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Upton Cemetery
Obituary
Richard LaRonde, 70, of Upton, passed away Satur­day, March 2, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown,

He was born June 20, 1948, to Richard and Winifred (Bower) LaRonde at Harrisburg, Pennsyl­vania. Richard worked as a tool and die maker for Ford.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wayne Harvey LaRonde.

Richard is survived by his loving spouse, Maude; two sons, John LaRonde of Upton and Jeffrey Taylor of Upton; a daughter, Patty Sue LaRonde of Upton; a sister, Arlene Moede of Lake Michigan, Michigan; and three grandchildren, Alexander Hamilton, Andrew Wagner and Johnathon Wagner.

Graveside services are at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in Upton Cemetery with the Rev. Becci Loy officiating.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 19, 2019
