Richard LaRonde, 70, of Upton, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown,
He was born June 20, 1948, to Richard and Winifred (Bower) LaRonde at Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Richard worked as a tool and die maker for Ford.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wayne Harvey LaRonde.
Richard is survived by his loving spouse, Maude; two sons, John LaRonde of Upton and Jeffrey Taylor of Upton; a daughter, Patty Sue LaRonde of Upton; a sister, Arlene Moede of Lake Michigan, Michigan; and three grandchildren, Alexander Hamilton, Andrew Wagner and Johnathon Wagner.
Graveside services are at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in Upton Cemetery with the Rev. Becci Loy officiating.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 19, 2019