Richard Lee Brandenburg, 83, of Vine Grove, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville.
He was born in Whitesburg and as a child his family moved to Vine Grove. He was a graduate of Vine Grove High School class of 1955 and attended Bowling Green College of Commerce. Richard became an active member of the Vine Grove community, helping develop youth sports and recreation, served as a city councilman and later as mayor in the 1990s. At Fort Knox Federal Credit Union, he served on the board of directors and was chairman during his tenure. He was a former member of the Vine Grove Optimist Club and Past Master of Vine Grove Masonic Lodge No. 603. He was a strong advocate for providing educational opportunities for the youth of Hardin County serving on the board of directors of the Hardin County Education Foundation. He served on the executive committee of the Lincoln Trail Area Development District. In 1969, he was awarded U.S. Army Center Civilian of the Year for community service. He retired from Federal Civil Service at Fort Knox in 1988 after 32 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Jenny Hawkins Brandenburg; his parents, Harris Brandenburg and Sylvia Stovall Brandenburg Troncotti; his stepfather, John Troncotti and siblings, Jimmy, Mickey, Charles Brandenburg and Jeanne Miller.
Survivors include two children, Terri (Michael) Goodman and Greg (Beth) Brandenburg, all of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Casey (Megan) Goodman, Clay (Emily) Goodman and Griffin Brandenburg; two great-grandchildren, Lane and Jack Goodman, and a great-grandchild due in April.
To honor his wishes, cremation was chosen and no visitation will be held. There will be a private family memorial.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
of Kentucky, 301 E. Main St. No. 100 Louisville, Kentucky 40202, in memory of his wife, Jenny.
Richard was a strong believer in exercising his civic duty and would encourage everyone to vote.