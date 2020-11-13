1/
Richard Leroy Coomes
Richard Leroy Coomes, 85, of Brandenburg, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Survivors include a daughter, Virginia Lea "Ginger" Coomes; a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter.

Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the funeral is private at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial follows in Cap Anderson Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Cap Anderson Cemetery Association Working Fund, c/o Ginger Coomes, 110 Lisa Drive, Brandenburg, KY 40108.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
