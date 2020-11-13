Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Leroy Coomes, 85, of Brandenburg, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.



Survivors include a daughter, Virginia Lea "Ginger" Coomes; a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter.



Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the funeral is private at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial follows in Cap Anderson Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Cap Anderson Cemetery Association Working Fund, c/o Ginger Coomes, 110 Lisa Drive, Brandenburg, KY 40108.

