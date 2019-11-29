Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Rick" Medley. View Sign Service Information Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-2245 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Rick" Medley, 64, of Breckinridge County passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.



Mr. Medley was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty and a veteran of the U.S. Army.



He was preceded in death by a son, Zachary Taylor "Cracker" Medley; his father, Charles R. "GD" Medley; and a sister, Diana Marie Carr.



Survivors include six children, Eric Kenneth Medley (Allison), Brandy Joy Medley Hall (Josh), Krissie Medley Brown (Bryan), Kenneth "Levi" Medley, Charles Joseph "CJ" Medley and Richard Ashton Medley (Jenna); his mother, Rosie Medley; eight grandchildren, Erica Rose Board, Derrick Hunter Medley, Lakeitha Joy Lucas, Joseph "Jarrett" Hurt "1", Jacob Dylan Hurt "2", Jayden Randall Hurt "3", Macie Grace Medley and Lyle Taylor Medley; a great-grandchild, Jaylyn Grace Hurt; nine siblings, Wayne Edward Medley (Peggy), Les Medley (Debra), Larry Medley (Elaine), Donna Medley, Cindy Durham (Glen), Chris Medley, Patty Jenkins (Bob), John Medley (Barb) and Denny Medley (Missy); a brother in law, Joe Carr; and a host of family and friends.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove. There is a prayer service at 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Medley is at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial follows in the St. Martin Cemetery. Richard "Rick" Medley, 64, of Breckinridge County passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.Mr. Medley was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty and a veteran of the U.S. Army.He was preceded in death by a son, Zachary Taylor "Cracker" Medley; his father, Charles R. "GD" Medley; and a sister, Diana Marie Carr.Survivors include six children, Eric Kenneth Medley (Allison), Brandy Joy Medley Hall (Josh), Krissie Medley Brown (Bryan), Kenneth "Levi" Medley, Charles Joseph "CJ" Medley and Richard Ashton Medley (Jenna); his mother, Rosie Medley; eight grandchildren, Erica Rose Board, Derrick Hunter Medley, Lakeitha Joy Lucas, Joseph "Jarrett" Hurt "1", Jacob Dylan Hurt "2", Jayden Randall Hurt "3", Macie Grace Medley and Lyle Taylor Medley; a great-grandchild, Jaylyn Grace Hurt; nine siblings, Wayne Edward Medley (Peggy), Les Medley (Debra), Larry Medley (Elaine), Donna Medley, Cindy Durham (Glen), Chris Medley, Patty Jenkins (Bob), John Medley (Barb) and Denny Medley (Missy); a brother in law, Joe Carr; and a host of family and friends.Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove. There is a prayer service at 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Medley is at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial follows in the St. Martin Cemetery. Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close