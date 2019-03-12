Richard R. Prothero, 92, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Atria Assisted Living, surrounded by his family.
He was a native of Miami, Florida, a member of Memorial United Methodist Church and an active member of the Elizabethtown Lions Club.
Richard served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was active in the reserves, where he reached the rank of lieutenant commander. After his time in the service, he graduated from the University of Miami on the GI Bill with a degree in engineering and later retired from Menasco, where he was one of the engineers who helped design the landing gear for the Space Shuttle. Richard was a loving husband. He and his wife, Dottie, loved to travel with First Citizens Bank Travel Club, enjoying life to the fullest.
He was preceded in death by two wives, Ann Melynda Fortner Prothero and Dorothy Laswell Prothero; two children, Richard R. Prothero Jr. and Jeri Lynn Farrell; his parents, Ralph W. and Amy Smith Prothero; and his four siblings, Stanley E. Prothero, Alvin E. Prothero, Francis Prothero and Yvonne Harrison.
Survivors include his stepchildren; Jan Ray and Pam and Mark Hinton, all of Elizabethtown; several nieces and nephews, stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, NMarch 15, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Elizabethtown Lions Club.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2019