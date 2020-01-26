Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Ray Young. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary





He was a native of Hardin County and was a 1976 graduate of Elizabethtown High School. He worked for Nautical Restaurants, owned Rainbow Liquors and worked at Fort Knox. He loved playing baseball as a kid, camping, traveling, cars, motorcycles and golfing. He loved his family and had lots of friends. He loved the Denver Broncos, Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Martha Jean Young.



He is survived by his son, Christopher R. Young (Shannon) of Las Vegas, Nevada; his daughter, Amber Lippincott (Ryan) of Peyton, Colorado; a sister, Debbie Hoagland (Michael) of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Kelsey Lippincott, Riley Lippincott and Nathan Young; a stepgrandchild, June Hernandez; two aunts, Helen Louise Maupin and Jane Thompason (Dick); two nephews, David Hoagland (Heather) and Justin Hoagland (Julie); three great-nieces and nephews, Caden Hoagland, Addie Mae Hoagland and Emmett Hoagland.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.



Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and continues at noon Thursday at the funeral home.



