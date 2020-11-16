Retired Master Sgt. Richard S. Marsee died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home in Elizabethtown.
A native of Williamsburg, Kentucky, he was a Vietnam veteran who was awarded the Bronze Star while serving two tours of duty in the conflict. During his service, he was stationed at U.S. Army bases around the world including posts in Korea and Germany. Rick was a proud veteran, avid University of Kentucky fan and Harley Davidson enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie Sproule and Joseph E. Marsee; and two brothers, James Sproule and Tommy Marsee.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Katharine M. Marsee; his daughter, Christie Hatfield Huffer (Sammy); sons, Mark Hatfield (Amy) and Tim Marsee (Rebecca); sisters, Jo Ann Mays, Joyce Taylor and Lesia Landers; brother, Leland Marsee; grandsons, Martin Huffer, Cameron Huffer and Luke Hatfield; granddaughters, Nicole Huffer, Makena Marsee, Amy Huffer and Hailey Meredith; and great-grandson, Ben Huffer.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with a private service to follow. The burial is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
The family requests that those attending services wear apparel representing his interest in his honor.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project at woundedwarriorproject.org
or by phone at 855-448-3997 or donate to your favorite children's charity.
