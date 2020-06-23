On Monday, June 22, 2020, Rick Nauck, loving husband and amazing father of two, passed away at age 71.
Rick was born Sept. 4, 1948, in New Orleans, to Reginald and Eleanor Nauck. He served as a U.S. Marine during the Vietnam war. He received his Masters in Theology from Tennesse Temple University and was a pastor and teacher for more than 30 years. On May 23, 1970, he married Bo McFarland. They raised two sons, Richard and Micah.
Rick had a passion for people. He loved spending time with family and friends and he never met a stranger he couldn't have a great chat with. He was known for his quick wit, terrible Dad-jokes, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Rick loved his Lord Jesus most of all. He devoted his life to studying the Bible and would preach the word any time he was given an opportunity to. No better verse from the Bible sums up Rick's life better than I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. He did and there definitely is a crown waiting for him in Heaven.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, R.C., and his mother, Eleanor.
Survivors include his wife, Bo; his two children, Richard and Micah; his two brothers, Reggie and Randy; his two sisters, Cindy and Becky; and lots of cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
The funeral is at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Crossroads Baptist Church. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Heart Association.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 23 to Jun. 27, 2020.