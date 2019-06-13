Ricky Joe Ragland

Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane
Magnolia, KY
42757
(270)-324-3291
Obituary
Ricky Joe Ragland, 60, of Magnolia, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Baptist Floyd Memorial Hospital in New Albany, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene "Pop" and Margaret Perkins Ragland; a brother, Ronnie Gene Ragland; and a brother-in-law, Quay Skaggs.

Survivors include two sisters, Wanda Skaggs and Deborah (Carrell) Mathis, all of Elizabethtown; a nephew, Terry (Tammy) Mathis; and a great-niece, Ashley Mathis.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Brother Troy Benningfield officiating. Burial follows in Magnolia Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues at 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 14, 2019
