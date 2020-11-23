1/1
Ricky Joe Thacker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Joe Thacker, 58, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

He devoted his life to his high school sweetheart and wife of 39 years, three children and six grandkids. Fast cars, big trucks and the open road is what he loved most. Cruising with his wife for hours, his need for freedom and self-respect bore his passion, RJT Trucking. Being his own boss, driving coast to coast seeing the beauty of our country, he found happiness simply doing what he loved for himself and his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Donnia Thacker; and a son, Justin Thacker.

Ricky is survived by his wife, Sandy Thacker; two daughters, Janey and Jenna; six grandchildren, David Austin Amos, Madison Amos, Jordan Horn, William Connor Thacker, Blake Peters and Kameron Peters; and four sisters, Vicky Parrott, Karen Hines, Sharon Mastin and Pam Buckles.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Stuart Jones officiating. Because of current state mandates, the funeral will be for immediate family only and livestreamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Christian Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved