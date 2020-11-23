Ricky Joe Thacker, 58, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.



He devoted his life to his high school sweetheart and wife of 39 years, three children and six grandkids. Fast cars, big trucks and the open road is what he loved most. Cruising with his wife for hours, his need for freedom and self-respect bore his passion, RJT Trucking. Being his own boss, driving coast to coast seeing the beauty of our country, he found happiness simply doing what he loved for himself and his family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Donnia Thacker; and a son, Justin Thacker.



Ricky is survived by his wife, Sandy Thacker; two daughters, Janey and Jenna; six grandchildren, David Austin Amos, Madison Amos, Jordan Horn, William Connor Thacker, Blake Peters and Kameron Peters; and four sisters, Vicky Parrott, Karen Hines, Sharon Mastin and Pam Buckles.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Stuart Jones officiating. Because of current state mandates, the funeral will be for immediate family only and livestreamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Christian Church.





