Ricky Wayne Colwell, 55, of Hudson, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Nix Colwell; and two daughters, Brittany Colwell Disch (Michelle) and Natasha Colwell.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2019