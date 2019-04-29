Ricky Wayne Colwell

Obituary
Ricky Wayne Colwell, 55, of Hudson, died Satur­day, April 27, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Nix Colwell; and two daughters, Brittany Colwell Disch (Michelle) and Natasha Colwell.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Eliza­bethtown with burial in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2019
