Rita Ann Jackson Neal, 71, of Lebanon Junction died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include two daughters, Anita Pence Stump (Craig) and Annette Pence Glastetter (Barry); one son, Brian Neal (Cheryl); twelve grandchidren; and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.
Visitation is at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 17, 2019