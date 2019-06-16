Rita Ann Jackson

Rita Ann Jackson Neal, 71, of Lebanon Junction died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her home.

Survivors include two daughters, Anita Pence Stump (Craig) and Annette Pence Glastetter (Barry); one son, Brian Neal (Cheryl); twelve grandchidren; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

Visitation is at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

