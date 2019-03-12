Rita Harrell

Rita Harrell, 82, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Harrell was a member of the Main Post Chapel at Fort Knox.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Harrell.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Eddie Mae Harris of Huntsville, Alabama; a host of nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

A graveside service is at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2019
