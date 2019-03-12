Rita Harrell, 82, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Harrell was a member of the Main Post Chapel at Fort Knox.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Harrell.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Eddie Mae Harris of Huntsville, Alabama; a host of nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
A graveside service is at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2019