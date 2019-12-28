Rita Jane Thomas, 90, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a native of Jefferson County and a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Francis Augustine Thomas; parents, Lambert Thomas and Ida Kathryn Redmond Thomas; four brothers, Bill, Joe, Kenny and David Thomas; and two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Allen and Frances Ziegler.
She is survived by her son, Kenny Thomas of Elizabethtown; seven daughters, Carmen M. Curtiss (Craig), Donna L. Thomas, Robyn Thomas, Karen Thomas and Brenda Thomas (John), all of Elizabethtown, Jan Thomas (David) of Cecilia and Terry Bull (John) of Georgetown, Texas; a sister, Margaret "Ginny" Bowling of Elizabethtown; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Cecilia with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating. Burial follows in St. John Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A prayer vigil is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Vincent dePaul.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019